Two killed in different incidents

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Two people including a woman were killed in separate incidents in nearby villages on Tuesday.

According to police, Ashfaq with the abetment of four other allegedly tortured to death Iqbal over a litigation at Nooreki Dharian village, in the jurisdiction of Ravi police station.

In another incident, a youth shot his sister dead for quarreling with her husband in Jodhapur village.

Police have sent the bodies to hospital for postmortem.

Cases have been registered against the accused.