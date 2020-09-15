Two Killed In Different Incidents
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:04 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Two people including a woman were killed in separate incidents in nearby villages on Tuesday.
According to police, Ashfaq with the abetment of four other allegedly tortured to death Iqbal over a litigation at Nooreki Dharian village, in the jurisdiction of Ravi police station.
In another incident, a youth shot his sister dead for quarreling with her husband in Jodhapur village.
Police have sent the bodies to hospital for postmortem.
Cases have been registered against the accused.