Two killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two persons including a minor boy were shot dead in separate incidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that unidentified persons came to a cable network office at Sheikhupura Road in front of MTM near Haq Baho Town, Ghaseet Pura Adda and opened indiscriminate fire.

As a result, Asif (45) received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, 8-year-old Tayyab was shot dead over an old enmity in Narwala Bangla Kharo Di Havaili.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.