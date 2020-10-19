Two killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A young man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a van and truck collision, in Tandlianwala area, in the limits of Bahlak police station.

According to Rescue-1122, the dead was identified as Ali Shan (30) while the injured are Irfan (17) and Aneeza (6).

The injured were rushed to Allied Hospital in precarious condition.

In a robbery incident, some bandits shot dead a villager Aziz for putting up resistance near Chak No 562-GB, in the limits of Lundianwala policestation.

Cases have been registered.