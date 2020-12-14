Two killed in different incidents

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:12 PM

Two people were killed while another sustained injuries in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while another sustained injuries in separate incidents.

Police sources said on Monday that 21-year-old Muhammad Bilal, resident of Chak 88-SB had an altercation with Muhammad Abu Bakar and Abdullah over a domestic dispute.

On the day of incident, Muhammad Bilal along with his father Iftikhar was going on a motorbike to attend funeral prayer of his relative when accused Abu Bakar and Abdullah opened fire on them near Chak 79-SB and fled.

Resultantly, Bilal died on the spot while his father got bullet injuries.

In another incident, a speeding mini-truck hit to death a motorcyclistMumtaz near Chak 89-NB.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

