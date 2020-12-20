UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

Two killed in different incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed in an accident near here on Sunday.

The police said driver Ibrar Ahmad was on his way when his trailer collided with a tractor-trolly parked alongside the road. As a result, he died on-the-spot.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Robina Bibi of Haweli Nathoo received critical injuries after falling from stairs. She was shifted to the DHQ Hospital where she died.

More Stories From Pakistan

