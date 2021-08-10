UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Two youths were killed in separate incidents in nearby localities here on Tuesday.

Police said that 11-year-old islam was taking a dip in a water pool in Bulandi Hithar village when a dune collapsed, burying the youth, due to which he died of suffocation.

In another incident, Shoaib (19), a resident of Gaga Sarai village was cutting fodder for buffaloes in his house when suddenly his hand went into the fodder cutter machine. He died due to profusely bleeding.

Police were investigating.

