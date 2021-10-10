Two killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in different incidents near here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 said that a motorcyclist, Asgar son of Ibrahim, a resident of Chak No 119-JB, Samana village, Sargodha Road was trying to cross railway level crossing near Jandanwala on Jhumra Road when a train hit him.

As a result, he died on-the-spot. The body was handed over to heirs.

In the second incident, a woman, Kalsoom, wife of Sufyan, fell from motorcycle and was crushed to death under the wheels of a trailer on Sadar bypass road. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital, said police.