Two killed in different incidents

Two persons including a child were killed in different incidents near here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons including a child were killed in different incidents near here Monday.

According to police, Jaffar (50) committed suicide after quarreling with his wife in Chak No 240-RB. Family members said the couple used to quarrel after Jaffar developed illicit relations with a woman.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary and started legal action.

In another incident, 10-year-old boy Abdullah s/o Afzal, died of electrocution after he touched live electric wires near Thatha Pull canal road while chasing a kite.

The victim was the resident of Mohalla Farooqabad.

The body was handed over to his heirs.