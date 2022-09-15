Two killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while one suffered injuries in separate incidents here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that a speeding motorcycle collided with a truck near Sadhar Ada, Jhang Road.

Consequently, a woman who was later identified as Musarat Bibi, wife of Sabir killed on the spot while Zulifqar of Jhang sustained injuries.

The body was handed over to Thikriwala police station.

Meanwhile, an addict was found dead near Zara Peer Darbar, D-Type Samundari Road. The body was moved to D-type police.