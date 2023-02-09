Two killed in different incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Two people were killed in different incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Thursday that a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Khichian Stop on Millat Road.

As a result, 55-year-old motorcyclist Shahzad Masih of Chak No 110-JB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot. Also, a speeding Mazda loader hit a motorbike on Narwala Road and killed motorcyclist Danish Nawaz (17) of Chak No 57-JB on-the-spot. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.