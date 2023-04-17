Two killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents near here on Monday.

Police said that Majid,28, resident of block No 30, Samanabad was passing through Rasheed Chowk when unidentified persons opened fire on him.

He suffered critical bullet injuries and died at Govt General Hospital, Samanabad during treatment.

Separately, a 55-year-old woman Rasheeda Bibi w/o Muhammad Younas was killed while two others Balqees,45 and Ayesha,22, suffered injuries during Ration distribution ceremony held by a citizennear Chak No 6-JB, Burewala road.

Police shifted the dead and injured to the Allied hospital.