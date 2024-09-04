Open Menu

Two Killed In Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Two men were killed in different incidents took place in different areas, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, one Allah Nawaz Mohana lodged a report with Daraban police station that his brother 40-year-old Jahanzeb, who was addicted to taking drugs, went to his other drug addicted friends in Daraban city.

He informed that his brother quarreled with one of his friends named Khalid son of Haji Khan over a loan issue. During which, Khalid killed Jahanzeb with a knife.

In another incident, a man was killed after hit by a speedy motorcycle near Fateh Morr. One Aslam lodged a report with Gomal University police station that he along with his brother 28-year-old Younis went to Fateh Morr to buy some grocery items.

He said a speedy motorcycle, coming from the opposite side, hit his brother. As a result, Younis got seriously injured and later shifted to District headquarters hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

APP/akt

