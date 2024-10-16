Two Killed In Different Incidents
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Two people were killed in different firing incidents here at under the jurisdiction of Katha Sukhraal police station,here on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson said that an incident of murder was occurred near Shakeel Mines,Pale Pithraar area where two unidentified armed motorcyclists killed Pervaiz Awan (33)r/o Moza Dheeri on old enmities.
Whereas another incident was occurred at Moza Naari where Ali Hassan and Abdul Rehman killed Mohsin Hayat in pistol attack.
Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.
