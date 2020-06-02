Two killed in different incidents

Two persons including a woman were killed in different incidents, near here on Tuesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in different incidents, near here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that two persons including a woman were going to Kasur from Renala Khurd on a motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit the two-wheeler on National Highway near Akhtarabad.

As a result, both the motorcyclists sustained severe injuries. The injured were being shifted to a hospital when the woman namely Sabran Bibi died.

In another incident, 60-year-old Muhammad Imran resident of Basir Pur was shot dead by unidentified accused in Model town area, Okara.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway.