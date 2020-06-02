UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Different Incidents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:26 PM

Two killed in different incidents

Two persons including a woman were killed in different incidents, near here on Tuesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in different incidents, near here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that two persons including a woman were going to Kasur from Renala Khurd on a motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit the two-wheeler on National Highway near Akhtarabad.

As a result, both the motorcyclists sustained severe injuries. The injured were being shifted to a hospital when the woman namely Sabran Bibi died.

In another incident, 60-year-old Muhammad Imran resident of Basir Pur was shot dead by unidentified accused in Model town area, Okara.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Died Kasur Okara Renala Khurd Women From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

16 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

46 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Stricken French clubs call for fans to be allowed ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.