Two Killed In Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents in various parts of the district on Sunday.

In the first incident, a 22 years old man drowned in river Haro near village Baryar in the limits of Attock Police station.

Police and rescue sources said the man came along with his other family members from Karachi to his native town Akhori where he went for bathing but drowned.

Later, his body was retrieved by rescue 1122 officials.

In the second incident, bulls rammed over spectators during a bull race in village Marri in the limits of Jand Police station.

Police and hospital sources said the man was standing among spectators when bulls ran over him killing him on the spot.

Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

