Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in two separate incidents in the limits of Hazro Police station on Tuesday.

In the first incident, the body of a man was found from a water channel in Ghourghushti area which was later shifted to a local hospital. Later the deceased was identified as 55 years old Zayyad Khan.

Police while quoting the family members of the deceased, has said that the man was mentally retarded and fell in to the stream accidentally.

In the second incident, a teenage boy drowns in river Indus in the same police station limits. Police, while quoting the family members of the deceased, have said that Sameer Khan went to the river for bathing where he drowned. Later his body was retrieved by local rescuers. Respective police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.