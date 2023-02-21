UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Different Incidents In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Two persons were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Tuesday. A man was killed and his two companions survived an attack as the owner of a private housing society along with his eight other companions allegedly fired shots at them over land dispute near Sanjwal area

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Tuesday. A man was killed and his two companions survived an attack as the owner of a private housing society along with his eight other companions allegedly fired shots at them over land dispute near Sanjwal area.

The victim Arif Khan along with his companions Abdul Raheem and Azam Khan stopped the employees of a private housing society for not occupying their land and out of rage they restored firing resultantly Arif died of bullet injury.

The family members and relatives put the body of the deceased near rescue 15 and staged a protest demonstration against cold-blood killing.

The protesters put traffic out of gear for around half an hour and later after negotiation with Police, dispersed peacefully.

Moreover, the bullet-ridden body of a man in his 30s was found near Kohat road in the limits of Fatehjang Police station. Police sources said that some passerby spotted the blood-raided body and informed the police who have moved it to THQ hospital Fatehjang for autopsy. The body was not identified till filing this news report. Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Protest Police Road Died Traffic Man Kohat Attock Family Housing

Recent Stories

US Congressman Cicilline to Leave Office to Lead R ..

US Congressman Cicilline to Leave Office to Lead Rhode Island Foundation - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Victory for Rimsha Ijaz in ladies section of 9th J ..

Victory for Rimsha Ijaz in ladies section of 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf

2 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition to showcase Senate's history

Photo exhibition to showcase Senate's history

2 minutes ago
 PMAS, TIG, POA sign MoU to promote organic farming ..

PMAS, TIG, POA sign MoU to promote organic farming

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends govt's notificati ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends govt's notification to defer creation of Gujrat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.