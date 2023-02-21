Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Two persons were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Tuesday. A man was killed and his two companions survived an attack as the owner of a private housing society along with his eight other companions allegedly fired shots at them over land dispute near Sanjwal area

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Tuesday. A man was killed and his two companions survived an attack as the owner of a private housing society along with his eight other companions allegedly fired shots at them over land dispute near Sanjwal area.

The victim Arif Khan along with his companions Abdul Raheem and Azam Khan stopped the employees of a private housing society for not occupying their land and out of rage they restored firing resultantly Arif died of bullet injury.

The family members and relatives put the body of the deceased near rescue 15 and staged a protest demonstration against cold-blood killing.

The protesters put traffic out of gear for around half an hour and later after negotiation with Police, dispersed peacefully.

Moreover, the bullet-ridden body of a man in his 30s was found near Kohat road in the limits of Fatehjang Police station. Police sources said that some passerby spotted the blood-raided body and informed the police who have moved it to THQ hospital Fatehjang for autopsy. The body was not identified till filing this news report. Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.