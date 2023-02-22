UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Different Incidents In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 08:11 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents in Attock district on Wednesday. A woman died of electric shock in her house in village Mianwala in the limits of Pindigheb police station.

Police and hospital sources said that the woman was pressing her cloth with electric iron when she received serve electric shock. She was taken to THQ hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy car on Fatehjang- Kohat road near village Jaffar in the limits of Fatehjang Police station. Police sources said that 23 years old Mohsin Ali was riding his motorcycle when a speedy car recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked the bike and resultantly he died on the spot.

Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

The Hazro Police on Wednesday nabbed a suspect who allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl in village Bhadur Khan. Shahid Ali has reported to Police that his 11 years old daughter went to Muhammad Sarfaraz house where he attempted to sexually assault her.

Police after medical examination which has confirmed the assault bid registered a case against the nominated accused and sent him behind the bars.

