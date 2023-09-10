Two killed in different incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents in various parts of district Attock on Sunday, Police sources said.

In the first incident, a man was killed by his brother and nephew over land dispute in Kot Fateh Khan in the limits of Fathejang Police station. Khair Ul Nisa has reported to Police that her husband Azam has a dispute over 13 kanals of land with his brother Ahmed Khan. On Sunday, both exchanged hot words, subsequently Ahmed equipped with pistol and his son Abdul Rehman equipped with an axe attacked him and killed him on the spot. Both the suspects managed to escape from the scene successfully. Later his body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjang for autopsy.

In the second incident, firing in jubilation in a marriage ceremony claimed the life of a participant of procession in village Pind Mehri in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Police sources said that marriage procession of Muhammad Riasat was going when one of the groom's friends restored aerial firing in jubilation in which one bullet hit Waseem Zamurad in his neck. He was taken to tehsil headquarters hospital Hassanabdal where he succumbed to injuries.

Moreover, a man was abducted in the limits of Taxila Police station. Muhammad Kabeer has reported to the police that his son Muhammad Anees was going to local flour mill for work when unknown persons abducted him. Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.