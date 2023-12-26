Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Two persons were killed on Monday in different incidents in the jurisdiction of Attock, according to police and rescue.

In the first incident, 21-year-old Muhammad Sadeeq committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan due to domestic issues in Chukra village, in the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station.

The body was thereafter moved by police to the hospital at Tehsil Headquarters for an autopsy.

In the second incident, a teenage boy within the limits of the Attock Khurd police station drowns while bathing in the Indus River.

According to rescue sources, 13-year-old Tasleem Rehman drowned while bathing when he and his family and friends went for a picnic along the Indus River in Talagang.

His body was later recovered by Rescue 1122, who took it to the district headquarters hospital in Attock.

Police registered two distinct cases and started an investigation.

