Two killed in different incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Two persons including a boy were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Tuesday.

As per details, in the first incident, a man shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute in Mohallah Gora in the limits of Jand Police station.

Police sources said that Muhammad Safeer contracted a second marriage without the consent of his first wife Sobia Tabassum. Today, both exchanged hot words over a domestic dispute and out of rage, he took out his pistol and shot her

dead.

Later he fled away from the scene.

In the second incident, a 14-year-old boy was crushed to death by a passenger train in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station.

Police sources said Fahad Butt son of an employee of the municipal committee was going for tuition near his house when a Karachi-bound passenger train coming from Peshawar knocked him, resultantly he died on the spot.

The police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

