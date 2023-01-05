UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Different Incidents In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 10:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in different incidents near here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said a motorcyclist, Shabir resident of Chak 343-GB, collided with a donkey cart due to over speeding near workshop railway crossing on Samundi road.

He died on the spot while a pillion rider, Amin, suffered injuries.

Separately, armed bandits shot dead a 66-year-old man during a dacoity bid in a small industrial estate.

The deceased was identified as Khawaja Shajar Mahmood resident of Khayaban colony No. 2, Madina Town.

