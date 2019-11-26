UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Different Incidents In Okara

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

Two killed in different incidents in Okara

Two persons were killed and three others injured in two incidents in the district on Tuesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed and three others injured in two incidents in the district on Tuesday.

According to police, Sarwar and Peera, residents of Chak No 35-GD, had a dispute over agricultural land.

Sarwar along with his companions including Mubashar, Abbas, Ramzan, Ameen, Shahid and Asif had opened fire at their rival Peera and his other family members.

As a result Peera, his daughter Saba, sons -- Umer Hayat and Haroon Sajjad -- received injuries and were shifted to hospital. However, later on Haroon Sajjad succumbed to his injuries.

The second incident took place at Pipli Pahar in which Ahmad Ali, 35, was shot dead by an unknown killer. Police are investigating the matter of both cases.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Family

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

2 minutes ago

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

49 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

58 minutes ago

Iranian Companies to Build 30,000 Residential Unit ..

3 minutes ago

Govt posted Azam Suleman Khan as Chief Secretary P ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.