Two killed in different incidents in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed and three others injured in two incidents in the district on Tuesday.

According to police, Sarwar and Peera, residents of Chak No 35-GD, had a dispute over agricultural land.

Sarwar along with his companions including Mubashar, Abbas, Ramzan, Ameen, Shahid and Asif had opened fire at their rival Peera and his other family members.

As a result Peera, his daughter Saba, sons -- Umer Hayat and Haroon Sajjad -- received injuries and were shifted to hospital. However, later on Haroon Sajjad succumbed to his injuries.

The second incident took place at Pipli Pahar in which Ahmad Ali, 35, was shot dead by an unknown killer. Police are investigating the matter of both cases.