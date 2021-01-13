UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Different Incidents In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:18 PM

Two killed in different incidents in Sukkur

Two people, including a woman and a criminal, were shot dead in two different incidents in the Sukkur region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Two people, including a woman and a criminal, were shot dead in two different incidents in the Sukkur region.

According to local police on Wednesday, an accused Asghar Jalbani shot dead his wife Imam Khatoon in Ghotki over domestic dispute. The police said the accused fired to kill his wife. The police have shifted the body to a local hospital for medico legal formalities, conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur Police have shot dead a most-wanted criminal.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Sammo said the police had an encounter with a gang of criminals at Bachal Shah Link Road near Pano Aqil, when dacoits were trying to snatch valuables from people.

The police retaliated to the firing of criminals, in which a criminal identified as Zeeshan Teghani, a gang member of Janghal Teghani, was killed. The police have also recovered a weapon from the deceased's possession. The dacoit was wanted in different cases of highway robberies, kidnappings for ransom and other cases.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Road Wife Sukkur Ghotki Criminals Women From Weapon

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Malaysia to enhance trade, investment coo ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir’s statement really disappointing, ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 22,850 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

CICEC donates medical supplies to Pakistan and app ..

2 minutes ago

Demos in IIOJK against anti-people policies of Mod ..

2 minutes ago

Fire erupts in a house, owner injured

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.