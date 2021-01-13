Two killed in different incidents in Sukkur

Two people, including a woman and a criminal, were shot dead in two different incidents in the Sukkur region

According to local police on Wednesday, an accused Asghar Jalbani shot dead his wife Imam Khatoon in Ghotki over domestic dispute. The police said the accused fired to kill his wife. The police have shifted the body to a local hospital for medico legal formalities, conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur Police have shot dead a most-wanted criminal.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Sammo said the police had an encounter with a gang of criminals at Bachal Shah Link Road near Pano Aqil, when dacoits were trying to snatch valuables from people.

The police retaliated to the firing of criminals, in which a criminal identified as Zeeshan Teghani, a gang member of Janghal Teghani, was killed. The police have also recovered a weapon from the deceased's possession. The dacoit was wanted in different cases of highway robberies, kidnappings for ransom and other cases.