Two Killed In Different Incidents In Taxila
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents in limits of Taxila Police station here on Sunday.
In the first incident, a man identified as Maqsood drowned in river Haro near Salargah.
In the second incident a man identified as Fayyaz Ahmed committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan in his flat located in a housing society.
Police handed over the bodies after autopsy at tehsil headquarters hospital and launched further investigation.