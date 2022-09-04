Two killed in different incidents in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents in limits of Taxila Police station here on Sunday.

In the first incident, a man identified as Maqsood drowned in river Haro near Salargah.

In the second incident a man identified as Fayyaz Ahmed committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan in his flat located in a housing society.

Police handed over the bodies after autopsy at tehsil headquarters hospital and launched further investigation.