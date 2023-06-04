Two killed in different incidents in Taxila

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as five persons were killed in different incidents in various parts of Taxila on Sunday, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident, a school teacher was killed on a road near Nehar stop on HMC road in the limits of Taxila Police station.

Police sources said that Muhammad Ihstiaque- a teacher at a local school was coming towards his house when another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction knocked him resultantly he died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a victim of a bloody clash between two rival groups succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Sunday.

Police sources said that Azadar Shah received head injuries during a fight between two rival groups in Bun Bhola village in the limits of the same police station on June 15 and was under treatment at a local hospital who succumbed to injuries.

Later his body was handed over for burial after an autopsy at THQ hospital.

Taxila Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.