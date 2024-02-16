Two Killed In Different Incidents In Taxila
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Two persons were killed in different incidents in the limits of the Taxila Police Station on Friday, police sources said
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Two persons were killed in different incidents in the limits of the Taxila Police Station on Friday, police sources said.
Arshad Ali reported to the police that Kashif shot dead his son Jamshaid Ali after exchanging hot words at a marriage ceremony in Shahpur area.
In the second incident, 28-year-old dirver Altaf Hussain lost his life in a road incident on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Sangjani toll plaza.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..
Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested
SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price
Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry
Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival
SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators
169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman
National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes
HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies
LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rights17 minutes ago
-
Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry18 minutes ago
-
Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival18 minutes ago
-
SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects18 minutes ago
-
169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman20 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies17 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case18 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed visits Moscow18 minutes ago
-
LHC stops implimentation of notification for transferring management of Data Darbar Hospital17 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health reviews MNCH, MCH Nutrition programs17 minutes ago
-
SLA to hold workshop on use of language in media17 minutes ago