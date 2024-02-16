Two killed in different incidents in Taxila

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Two persons were killed in different incidents in the limits of the Taxila Police Station on Friday, police sources said.

Arshad Ali reported to the police that Kashif shot dead his son Jamshaid Ali after exchanging hot words at a marriage ceremony in Shahpur area.

In the second incident, 28-year-old dirver Altaf Hussain lost his life in a road incident on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Sangjani toll plaza.

