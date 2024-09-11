Open Menu

Two Killed In Different Incidents In Wah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Two killed in different incidents in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two persons were killed on Wednesday in two separate instances the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar and Taxila police

stations.

In the first incident, a man was shot and killed in Gulshan Abu Talib within the jurisdiction of the Taxila Police station by unidentified assailants.

According to police sources, Saqib was on his way home from work when he was stopped by unidentified gunmen who fatally shot him before taking off.

In the second incident, which occurred inside the limits of Wah Saddar Police station, a motorcycle rider fell from under the Construction Bridge on GT Road close to Sadat Colony.

The rider's identity was unknown until this news report was filed.

Related Topics

Police Road Man Taxila Gulshan Saddar From

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

3 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

3 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

3 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

7 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

8 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

22 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan