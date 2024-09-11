Two killed in different incidents in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two persons were killed on Wednesday in two separate instances the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar and Taxila police

stations.

In the first incident, a man was shot and killed in Gulshan Abu Talib within the jurisdiction of the Taxila Police station by unidentified assailants.

According to police sources, Saqib was on his way home from work when he was stopped by unidentified gunmen who fatally shot him before taking off.

In the second incident, which occurred inside the limits of Wah Saddar Police station, a motorcycle rider fell from under the Construction Bridge on GT Road close to Sadat Colony.

The rider's identity was unknown until this news report was filed.