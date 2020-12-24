Two killed in different mishaps

Two persons were killed in different mishaps, here on Thursday

According to Rescue-1122, a man identified as Ashiq Ali (66), resident of Chamrra Mandi, Jarranwala was travelling by bus.

He took out his head from the window of the moving bus which rammed into another bus coming from opposite direction near general bus stand Jarranwla. As a result, he died on the spot.

In another mishap, a 35-year-old man identified as Usman of Chak 28/J-B fell from a tractor and crushed under its wheels in Sherazwala Chowk, Narrwala road.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to police concerned.