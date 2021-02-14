UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Different Mishaps

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 09:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries in road accidents here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a police official Muhammad Rizwan was riding a motorcycle on Samundri road when a rashly driven bus hit his bike and a car near Roshanwala bypass.

Consequently, Muhammad Rizwan died on-the-spot while Ismaeel and Aamna who were travelling in the car sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to a hospital for medical treatment.

In another accident, one Noor Habib was hit by a train when he was crossing the railway track in the area of Nishatabad.

Resultantly, he died on-the-spot before getting medical treatment.

Police handed over the bodies to their families after completing legalformalities.

