Two killed in different road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in different incidents here on Thursday.

Rescue office said that an under-construction roof collapsed near Kareem Nagar stop, Jarranwala road. As a result, a three-year-old child Muhammad Rehan s/o Maqbool Ahmed died on the spot.

In second incident, a rashly driven rickshaw collided with a motorcycle near New City Faisalabad Road Jaranwala. Consequently, one Irshad (60) s/o Ghafoor died on the spot while another Rasheed Ahmad s/o Nazeer Ahmad suffered injuries. He was shifted to THQ Jaranwala. The dead body was handed over to Saddar police.