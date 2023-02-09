UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Domestic Disputes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two killed in domestic disputes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed on Thursday in two different incidents by their real brothers on minor disputes in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

According to the police sources, the first incident was occurred in village Jabrian, an area of City police station Abbottabad where younger brother Omer shot dead elder brother Aziz in a dispute over having a cup of tea and managed to escape after committing the crime.

Later, the City Police Abbottabad arrested Omer and registered a murder case against him under Section 302 and started investigation. The dead body of Aziz was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad which after completion of medico-legal formalities, was handed over to his father.

In another incident that happened in the village Ogra Mansehra, a real brother killed 22 years old Inayat and buried his tortured dead body in his under-construction house.

According to the First Investigation Report (FIR) registered against the accused, Abida, the mother of the ill-fated Inayat said that 21 years back, she got divorced from her husband Tabarak in some domestic dispute and left Mansehra with an year old minor son and another elder son Bilal remained with his father.

She further said that I raised Inayat by working hard as a house-made and by doing other jobs in Rawalpindi, on 29th January 2023 he told me that I am going to Mansehra at the invitation of my elder brother Bilal. On 1st February the cell phone of my younger son was powered off and then I came to Mansehra to find my son Inayat, adding she said.

With the help of my brothers and other relatives, I started searching for Inayat in doubt, we also searched the under-construction house of my elder son Bilal and found a pistol and later the dead body of Inayat from the well.

The mother of Inayal registered a murder case against his elder son Bilal and his two friends including Adnan son of Rafique resident of village Ogra and Banarus son of Younus resident of Khori Mansehra.

