Two Killed In Explosion
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) At least two people were killed in an explosion at a scrap shop here, a rescuer said.
A victim identified as Arshad, 40, son of Muhammad Aslam succumbed to injuries on the spot.
The other injured named Muhammad Latif, 30, son of Allah Diwaya was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.
Both of the dead bodies were shifted to a hospital.
Further investigation was underway to figure out the cause of the incident, it was said.
