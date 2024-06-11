Two killed in explosion

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) At least two people were killed in an explosion at a scrap shop here, a rescuer said.

A victim identified as Arshad, 40, son of Muhammad Aslam succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The other injured named Muhammad Latif, 30, son of Allah Diwaya was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Both of the dead bodies were shifted to a hospital.

Further investigation was underway to figure out the cause of the incident, it was said.