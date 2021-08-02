Two Killed In Fire Explosion Caused By LPG Cylinder Leakage In Gujarat
ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and several others sustained burned injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Muslimabad area of Gujrat on Monday.
According to Rescue sources, the incident occurred in a pizza shop where a house turned into debris due to the intensity of the blast, private news channels reported.
Gujrat DPO Umar Salamat was supervising the rescue operation. A heavy contingent of police was also present on the occasion.
The bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital.