Two killed in fire explosion caused by LPG cylinder leakage in Gujarat

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and several others sustained burned injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Muslimabad area of Gujrat on Monday.

According to Rescue sources, the incident occurred in a pizza shop where a house turned into debris due to the intensity of the blast, private news channels reported.

Gujrat DPO Umar Salamat was supervising the rescue operation. A heavy contingent of police was also present on the occasion.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital.