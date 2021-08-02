UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Fire Explosion Caused By LPG Cylinder Leakage In Gujarat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:20 PM

Two killed in fire explosion caused by LPG cylinder leakage in Gujarat

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and several others sustained burned injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Muslimabad area of Gujrat on Monday.

According to Rescue sources, the incident occurred in a pizza shop where a house turned into debris due to the intensity of the blast, private news channels reported.

Gujrat DPO Umar Salamat was supervising the rescue operation. A heavy contingent of police was also present on the occasion.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Gujrat Gas

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive begins in different districts tod ..

Anti-polio drive begins in different districts today

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 4, 858 new cases of Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 4, 858 new cases of Coronavirus

24 minutes ago
 NCOC will discuss surge in Coronavirus surge in th ..

NCOC will discuss surge in Coronavirus surge in the country

36 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to hold ceremonies from Aug 1 to ..

Islamabad police to hold ceremonies from Aug 1 to remember its martyrs

44 minutes ago
 Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public ..

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

44 minutes ago
 Huawei Organized Pakistan First Power Sector ICT S ..

Huawei Organized Pakistan First Power Sector ICT Summit to digitalize Energy Sec ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.