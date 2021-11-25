Two killed in fire incident in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

At least two people including a child were killed as a fire broke out in a house here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two people including a child were killed as a fire broke out in a house here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the fire broke out in a house in Izmir Town here due to unknown reasons, resultantly, 45-year-old Illyas and 12-year-old Farah daughter of Qamar died.

The Rescue-1122 teams soon after receiving the information of the incident rushed to the house and launched an operation to extinguish the fire.

However, it was reported that nobody else was present in the house other thanthe two victims.