Two Killed In Firing At Lahore Airport

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 hour ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:59 AM

The incident took place outside International Arrival lounge of the airport.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) At least two persons have been injured in a firing incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to details, some unidentified assailants opened fire at two persons returning after performing Umrah.

The passengers and other people at the airport were terrified with the firing.

Rescue sources said that two people were injured who were shifted to hospital. One of the injured was said to be in a critical condition.

On the other hand, the entry of cars has been restricted in the airport.

The security of the airport has been further tightened.

The reason of the firing could not be ascertained yet.

