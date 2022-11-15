UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Firing Attack At Tarnab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 07:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :At least Two persons were killed when unidentified bike riders opened fire on them near Mir Gul village, police said on Tuesday.

According to a report lodged in Tarnab check post in the limits of Chamkani police station by Syed Mohammad Kamal Shah, he was going to attend a Mehfil Milaad in Zahoorabad area along with his friends when unidentified assailants attacked their vehicle and opened fire.

As a result two of his friends named Shahshad and Mohammad sustained critical wounds. They were rushed to hospital, however, both of them succumbed.

The case has been registered against unidentified killers and started the investigation regarding the incident.

