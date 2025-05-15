Two killed in firing between rival groups

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) At least two people were killed and one sustained injuries in an exchange of fire between rival groups in the Dusera Azizabad area of Charsadda district within the jurisdiction of Sardheri Police Station.

Police said on Thursday that a fierce exchange of gunfire took place between rival parties, resulting in the loss of two lives. One person was also injured in the incident.

Area police reached the scene promptly, took the bodies into custody and later shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital for further procedures.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.