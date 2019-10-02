Two killed in firing in Islamabad

Wo persons were killed while another sustained injuries as unidentified motorcyclists opened fire near Satyana in Faisalabad on Wednesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries as unidentified motorcyclists opened fire near Satyana in Faisalabad on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said that incident took place over an old enmity,the deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmed and Adeeb whereas the wounded was identified as Bilal.

The dead bodies and wounded were taken to a nearby hospital where the bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem, the injured was admitted to Incentive Care Unit as his condition was critical, the sources informed.

The case has been registered against the criminals and search operation was underway.