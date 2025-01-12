Two Killed In Firing In Manga Mandi
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Two persons were gunned down by armed suspects in Manga Mandi area of Raiwind on Sunday.
According to the police, unknown armed assailants opened fire on two youths,leaving them critically injured.
They were shifted to a local hospital,but both succumbed to their injuries. The victims were identified as Nadeem and Intezar.
The accused fled from the spot after the incident.
Preliminary investigations have not yet determined whether the killings were motivated by personal enmity or other reasons.
Raiwind police had collected evidence from the scene and were investigating the case from multiple angles. Authorities have assured that the suspects will soon be apprehended and brought to justice.
