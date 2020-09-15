Two killed in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed by unknown assailants in Peshawar Chowk, Kohat on Tuesday.

According to police, Etizaz Ahsan and Mir Hassan Jan were in a medical store in Peshawar Chowk, Kohat when assailants entered the store and started firing on them.

Both Etizaz and Mir Hassan died on the spot.

Bodies of both the deceased were shifted to DHQ Kohat for medico legal procedure. Police have registered a case and started further investigation in the matter.