Two Killed In Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead two persons in Kharan town, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victims were resident of Jhal Magsi were working at the field of agriculture when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

Police team on information reached the site and shifted both bodies to district headquarters hospital for legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Pakistan

