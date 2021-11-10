Two killed in firing incident

Two men were killed in separate incidents of firing i different areas here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Two men were killed in separate incidents of firing i different areas here on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was working on his workplace in Lalkurti area when unknown armed men opened indiscriminate firing on him.

Resultantly, he died on the spot while the killer managed to escape from the scene. The incident took place in limits of Police Station Civil Lines.

Similarly, a 22-year-old man namely Tariq Ullah was murdered over petty issue in Gujjar Khan area. Police have registered cases against the killers and started investigation.