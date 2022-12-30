Two killed in firing incident

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :At least Two persons were killed in firing of armed men in Qayyum Nawaz Colony area in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station on Friday.

According to police spokesman, unidentified armed assailants opened fire and shot dead two persons here in Qayyum Nawaz Colony, Opposite Ashiyana Shopping Center.

After receiving information, the Rescue 1122, station 11 team reached the site and shifted the bodies to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Amanullah and Muhammad Arshad son of Nazir resident of Dahotar, Tehsil Paharpur.

The local police also reached the site and started investigation into the incident.