Two killed in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Two persons were gunned down here under the jurisdiction of Hadali police on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Hayat (45) and Azhar (38) r/o Dera Bhood were in the fields when three unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire and killed them on the spot.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.