Two Killed In Firing Incident At Allama Iqbal International Airport

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:12 PM

Two killed in firing incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport

Two people were killed while two others injured in a firing incident at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Two people were killed while two others injured in a firing incident at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said two suspects identified as Shan and Arshad opened fire on a man near the airport's parking area.

He said their target was Zain Ali, a 30-year-old resident of the Lakhodair area in Lahore, who was returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah. He died on the spot.Both the assailants, who have previous criminal records, have been arrested.

According to DIG Khan, the suspects had a long-running dispute with Zain. The second victim of the shooting was a taxi driver named Akram, who had no relation to Zain but was struck during the firing.

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Two others injured in the incident are under treatment at a hospital. The DIG said that the suspects had duped Airport Security Force (ASF) officials and entered the airport parking area with weapons. The DIG visited the site of the incident and issued the necessary instructions, a spokesperson for the Lahore Police told.

