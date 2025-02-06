Two killed in firing near Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Unidentified assailants shot dead two people near Motorway here, police reported on Thursday.

Police said, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Chamkani police station where two motorcyclists traveling from Akbarpura to Peshawar were shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Receiving multiple bullets both died on the scene. Police arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Shoaib and Mir Azam. Police have registered an initial report and launched further investigations.

