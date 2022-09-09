Two killed in gas pipeline explosion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed as a gas pipeline exploded near here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that two workers of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) namely Raffay, 30, and Aleem, 40, were working on a gas pipeline near Aftab Textile mills in small industrial estate, when the pipeline exploded. Consequently, both the workers died on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the bodies to the mortuary.