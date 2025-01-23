Two killed in Girja Road firing over minor issue

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Two persons were killed as they were reportedly fired upon by the accused after exchange of hot words over a minor issue here on the Girja Road on Thursday morning.

According to initial reports, the deceased Tayyab Bhatti and Wajahat Rasool died on the spot when the accused Nasir opened fire on them after exchanging hot words, a police spokesman said.

Dhamial Police immediately reached the spot, collected evidence of the crime, and arrested the accused Nasir. The dead bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Superintendent of Police Saddar.