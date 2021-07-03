Two killed in Gujranwala firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRANWALA, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Sahansera Goria area of Gujranwala district, police reported on Friday.

According to details, a rival party opened firing to settle old dispute near Sahansera Goria area of Saddar police station.

As a result of firing, two persons identified as Afzaal and Nadeem died on the spot.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for autopsy. The culprits after committing the crime fled the scene.

However, police have started search operation to arrest the perpetrators behind this gruesome murder.